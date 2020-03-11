Teacher had sex with student, helped with exams

The teacher had also had a sexual relationship with a former student, which began in 2014 and only ended in 2017, after the girl found out about his relationship with the other student.

A QUEENSLAND high school teacher who had a sexual relationship with a year 12 student and even gave her answers to exam questions, has had his registration cancelled indefinitely.

The teacher also completed a substantial part of the girl's advertising presentation for English and hand wrote answers for her on part of an examination paper, a tribunal found.

The sexual relationship between the student, 17 and her year 11 and 12 geography teacher, then 31, began in 2017, after they had spent time star gazing while on a geography excursion to an island.

The girl emailed a picture showing the stars above the island, with the message: "On this night, under these stars, we started our journey. I love you (teacher's first name).

The teacher had allowed the girl to visit his home outside school hours and he was seen by another student kissing her on the shoulder, during a FaceTime call.

Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal heard that the teacher received gifts of a watch and shorts from the student.

After they began their sexual relationship, the teacher and student travelled hundreds of kilometres away from the school area to Hervey Bay, the tribunal heard.

Queensland College of Teachers alleged the teacher provided his student lover with an inappropriate and excessive amount of assistance with school assessments.

The girl was placed on an individual student plan in 2017, as she had experienced difficult family circumstances and had to work most days to support herself.

But the tribunal found the teacher's assistance went well beyond what was warranted under the special provisions set out by the school.

As well as emailing the student a substantially completed English advertising presentation, he also emailed her answers to her geography exam, with the comment "love ya''.

The tribunal found the teacher provided the majority of answers that he personally wrote on another geography exam paper, and was not merely acting as a scribe,

He also emailed her a Hamlet speech which she used for a presentation in her English class.

The tribunal heard that after the girl left school they began living together.

The girl denied having had any sexual relationship with the teacher while she was in Year 12, but the teacher made admissions about it during disciplinary proceedings.

The teacher had also had a sexual relationship with a former student, which began in 2014 and only ended in 2017, after the girl found out about his relationship with the other student.

He had been her English teacher in years 11 and 12.

The tribunal found the teacher's conduct in having a sexual relationship with a current student and providing her with excessive academic help because of the relationship was serious and brazen.

He had lied about many relevant matters and there was no indication of extenuating circumstances, remorse, insight or behavioural change.

"His propensity to pursue relationships with current and former students is apparent,'' a tribunal member said.

The teacher had demonstrated that the trust placed in him by the community was misplaced.

"He has not given us any reason to suppose that he now warrants this trust or that he has any commitment to change,'' the tribunal said.

The teacher, who was registered in 2010 and taught at the high school from 2011 to 2018, had his registration cancelled by the tribunal on February 24.

He has been prohibited from reapplying for registration or permission to teach indefinitely.