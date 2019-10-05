Teacher is sweet and nice and ready to destroy

READY TO ROLL: Star of the Sea primary school teacher Peta Spencer represented Australia at the World Roller Games in Barcelona.

READY TO ROLL: Star of the Sea primary school teacher Peta Spencer represented Australia at the World Roller Games in Barcelona. Alistair Brightman

ROLLER DERBY: The classroom is empty, with desks and chairs sitting neatly in military-style rows facing a long wall of whiteboards underscored with a dark red cupboard.

The room is accented with pops of rainbow colour on the walls, teaching multiplication and division.

In the furthest corner of the room sits a teacher's desk.

It looks ordinary, but there are hints of its owner's greatness - laminated images of female marvel heroes dressed in roller skates.

It's weird for students to think about teachers having hobbies outside of teaching, and having a double life as an Australian roller derby athlete is undoubtedly out there.

This is Peta Spencer, a 39-year-old grade five teacher at Star of the Sea Primary School, mother of two, PhD and as of two months ago, an international silver medallist.

For 11 days in July, Australia sent 99 athletes to compete in the Roller Games in Barcelona, Spain.

The games had a multitude of events running in 11 different disciplines as well as team and solo categories.

They came home with six medals: one gold, three silver and two bronze and came fourteenth out of 81 countries.

The women's roller derby team excelled and brought home silver, with this primary school teacher right in the thick of it.

The Australian women's team only lost twice, both times to the USA, once in the rounds and then once again in the finals.

"So, first up, when you first get out on there, and you're waiting for a 'jam' to start, there's a lot of anticipation and trying to guess what other people are going to do,” Peta says.

"Once the whistle goes though you just... everything disappears because you're just focusing on your job of blocking the 'jammer' or pushing somebody out of the way.

I generally find that skating gives me quite a lot of freedom because I enjoy it and the feeling as you're gliding around just that field.”

Roller derby isn't for the faint-hearted, but that doesn't stop Peta, and her arms and legs are littered with purple and green watercolour bruises from her passion peeking out of her long-sleeved undershirt and jeans.

Roller derby is a young sport with Roller Derby Australia only being established in 2013 by Skate Australia.

Being young hasn't stopped Australians shining, as can clearly be seen by this year's achievements.

"I think that we have a growing [derby] culture.

America is mainly where it originated from, so of course all the higher levels of the league are in America,” Peta says.

"That's who you aim to beat, but we have the Victorian Roller Derby League.

They are currently rated number two in the world.

Last year they were number one, but they got pipped the other day again, so Australia has a really rising status within the world.”

Peta moves around the room, uncomfortable speaking about her achievements, spitting out the words "Australian athlete” as if it is a title that doesn't belong.

She laughs off that she deserves recognition, but her proud daughters may have other ideas.

"They were super excited,” Peta says. "My littlest daughter, who's only nine, she thinks that now she's famous.”

Her dedication and ambition are seen throughout all aspects of her life from her PhD in early childhood education to her critical description of her triumphs in Spain.

"I wasn't as excited to play the final, I was more excited to beat Spain and find out we had made it to the finals,” Peta says.

"I knew we were going to either get second or first in that last game when we won the semis.”

"Within normal region derby, we have derby names which are often persona's of people, mine is Sweet Pea.”

Her friend in the room questions her. Not Peta the Beater? That seems like an opportunity wasted.

"No not Peta the Beater, I wanted to give them a misleading thing and make them think that I'm sweet and nice, and then ... destroy them.”