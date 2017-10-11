29°
Teachers at Hervey Bay school to vote on strike action

Independent Education Union central Queensland organiser Richard Pascoe is involved in ongoing negotiations with Carinity Education for a new workplace agreement.
Carlie Walker
by

STAFF at a Hervey Bay school will vote on strike action as a way to send a message to Carinity Education about ongoing negotiations for workplace conditions.

The Independent Education Union of Australia claims Carinity wants to "strip back" conditions at Carinity Education - Glendyne after it proposed a new workplace agreement which included halving maternity leave and making changes to long-service leave and redundancy provisions.

IEU Central Queensland Organiser Richard Pascoe said Carinity Education had also proposed scrapping Senior Teacher and Experienced Teacher classifications, meaning the most experienced teachers would find themselves disadvantaged compared with other teachers.

"In addition, employer representatives have as yet failed to present a wages offer despite the negotiations starting in June this year," Mr Pascoe said.

"Carinity Education's proposal is nothing short of a direct attack on the working conditions of employees in their schools and on the education profession as a whole.

"In tabling such proposals, Carinity Education has shown their complete lack of understanding of the education sector and the working conditions required for educators to provide quality education to their students."

A statement from Carinity Education said the organisation was "negotiating in good faith and seeking a new agreement which supports staff and students alive".

"Staff conditions will not change unless a majority of staff vote in favour of the changes. While it's early days we are hopeful an agreement will be in place for 2018," the statement from Carinity Education read.

Teachers at Carinity Education schools in Rockhampton, Gladstone and Brisbane schools will also take part in the protected action ballot.

The ballot results are expected early November.

The Chronicle contacted staff at the school for comment but did not receive a response.
 

