Teachers inspire the next generation of educators

Some school leavers have trouble deciding their next move after high school but it has been an easy choice for Mackenzie Biden from Hervey Bay, following her brother Thomas into a career as a teacher.

She will begin studying Primary Education at USC Fraser Coast this year while Thomas, who has just completed the four-year degree through the Hervey Bay campus, takes up his first graduate teacher role.

Both siblings went to Fraser Coast Anglican College and were inspired by the teachers to pursue the same career.

“Like Thomas, I’ve been inspired by my own teachers and from a young age I’ve wanted to also become a teacher to help develop young minds,” Ms Biden said.

“It was exciting to receive the early offer weeks before my final ATAR exams, and I am pleased that, as Thomas has done, I will study the degree of my choice in my home town.

“Here I will have a great support network and, just like Thomas, can keep my part-time job at McDonalds and not have the financial pressure of moving away to study.”

Mr Biden has secured a teaching position at Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School and said he was pleased to see his sister follow his pathway into education.

“I know the rewards and benefits of teaching will be incredible and I am looking forward to being a role model socially, academically and psychologically for young children.”

Mr Biden said the best brotherly advice he could offer was to embrace opportunities to complete internships and participate in wider field experiences engaging with community projects and working with children and families.

“One hundred per cent, it is the best way to learn and develop teaching skills,” he said.

“I even had the opportunity to travel overseas during my studies to complete a short work-integrated learning program in Peru.

“As well as reinforcing what you are studying, you get to put the theory into practice and also make valuable connections that can play a key role in securing future employment.”