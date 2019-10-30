Teacher’s ‘sickening’ car sex with teen boys

FULL details of sordid and secret sex abuse between a female teacher and two teenage boys she was employed to educate and nurture can finally be revealed.

A court document provided to The NZ Herald outlines how the woman started text messaging a boy under 16 and effectively groomed him to a point where she was able to repeatedly sexually abuse him.

The woman today pleaded guilty to having sex with two 15-year-old boys in parked cars, often telling the victims she loved them and showing them explicit videos.

She engaged in group sex with the victims, having sex in cars with tinted windows parked in public places.

The 37-year-old woman, who was a high school teacher at the time of the offending, has been granted continued name suppression.

She appeared in Blenheim District Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to seven charges of unlawful sexual connection with minors and one of exposing a minor to indecent material over a year-long period.

She will be sentenced in December.

Blenheim District Court New Zealand. Picture: Google Streetview

After her appearance, the court released the police summary of facts that outlined how the woman initiated contact with the boys and how she developed relationships with them, building up trust until the sexual abuse began.

The first boy was under 16 when she first started to send him text messages in 2017, offering him rides to school and asking him about sport.

The messaging became daily and the child spent most lunchtimes with her at school.

"She would talk to him about her mental health problems and tell him that life was getting too hard for her and she needed someone to talk to," the summary states.

"The defendant and the victim built up a trust and this led to (her) getting flirty with the victim."

One lunchtime the teacher drove the boy to a park in her own car, which had tinted windows, and promised him she would make sure his attendance record did not alert anyone to his absence from school.

"She became emotional and hopped into the back seat and invited the victim into the back with her," the summary detailed.

"She then flirted with the victim before sitting on his lap and kissing him."

She performed oral sex on the youth and asked him if he had ever had intercourse.

He told the woman he had to go to sport and she dropped him off back near the school, telling him not to tell anyone what she had done to him.

Documents revealed the teacher would drive the first victim to a park where they had sex.

The abuse escalated from there and the pair had full sex - usually on a Friday afternoon while the woman waited to pick up her own child.

The first time it happened she told him that it was "OK" and "just to enjoy it".

"The victim believed that he was in a relationship with (her), she would tell him that she loved him and how amazing he was," the summary said.

"There were a number of times the defendant told the victim she would kill herself and this made the victim feel like he needed to stay.

"The relationship between (them) lasted for about a year."

During that time the woman would send the boy explicit photographs.

"The defendant would take naked photographs of herself while she was in the bath or in bed at her address and send them to the victim on Snapchat," the summary stated.

Snapchat is a popular messaging app that lets users exchange pictures and videos called snaps.

The images and videos disappear after they're viewed but can be screen-grabbed.

"She would also Facetime with the victim and show him her breasts and vagina and tease him," the summary continued.

In late 2018 the abuse took a new turn.

The woman invited another teenager to a group chat with her first victim.

According to the summary of facts, the trio used the chat to discuss "sexual matters".

A day after the chat, the woman picked both boys up and drove them to a local park.

There, in the back of her car, they engaged in oral sex.

Then the woman dropped both boys off at the gym.

The second victim later visited the woman, then still a teacher, in her classroom.

They started "play fighting", then kissed.

The teacher told the boy to meet her at a location away from the school. She picked him up and drove him to a carpark so they could have oral sex.

She then dropped him off at his home.

They continued to meet and the abuse of the second boy continued.

The first victim eventually tried to end the "relationship".

"She kept messaging him, telling him that she loved him," said the summary.

She also sent an indecent video of her touching herself - and nude photographs.

The woman has declined to speak to police about the offending.

In court today the woman stood in the dock while the summary of her extensive offending was read aloud.

The teacher’s identity has been suppressed in order to protect the identity of the two teenage victims. Stock photo image. Picture: Supplied / Unsplash

She was granted ongoing name suppression, sought by her lawyer in a bid to protect the identity of the complainants.

She will be sentenced in December and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for her sex offending.

Today Judge David Ruth said a full argument for name suppression would take place before sentencing.

The woman will have to prove to the courts that she would suffer "undue hardship" if her identity was made public.

Judge Ruth convicted the offender and issued a first-strike warning.

She was remanded on bail until her sentence date.

Her bail conditions include not having any contact with anyone under 16 outside her own family.

Earlier today the father of a teenager targeted by the woman said he wanted her to face a harsh penalty for her "disgusting" and "sickening" offending against children.

He said she was a "predatory maggot" who had taken advantage of children and needed more than "just a Chinese burn" from the courts.

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence or sexual assault, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

This article originally appeared on The NZ Herald and was reproduced with permission