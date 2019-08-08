Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kevin Bates, President QLD Teachers Union. Picture: Liam Kidston
Kevin Bates, President QLD Teachers Union. Picture: Liam Kidston
Education

Teachers’ union accepts $1b pay deal offer

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
7th Aug 2019 9:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Teachers' Union members have overwhelmingly voted in support of the State Government's $1 billion pay deal offer.

Of the 30,772 members who voted, 81 per cent voted in favour of the offer which included a one-off $1250 sign-on bonus for about 30,000 "stream one" teachers as well as a minimum 2.5 per cent pay increase each year for three years.

QTU President Kevin Bates said the union was pleased members had seen the value of the offer.

"We're now looking to as quickly as possible finalising the agreement and beginning the implementation process," he said.

Kevin Bates, President QLD Teachers Union. Picture: Liam Kidston
Kevin Bates, President QLD Teachers Union. Picture: Liam Kidston

The Education Department will now conduct a ballot of employees.

If the vote supports the offer, a signed agreement will be lodged with the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission.

Mr Bates said the union expects the agreement to be certified by October.

"We've never seen a situation where the employer ballot and the union ballot are different," he said.

Education Minister Grace Grace said it was a great outcome for teachers and principals.

More Stories

education funding pay queensland teachers union

Top Stories

    Dodgy Hervey Bay fisho breaks sentence

    premium_icon Dodgy Hervey Bay fisho breaks sentence

    News A Urangan man who was sentenced last year after police found $8900 worth of stolen fishing gear in his shed, hasn't learned his lesson

    Chart-topping Bay home: House sells just shy of $1 million

    premium_icon Chart-topping Bay home: House sells just shy of $1 million

    News 598 Esplanade was originally listed for "offers over $1,050,000"

    Music teacher's triumphs: First time placing for Bay schools

    premium_icon Music teacher's triumphs: First time placing for Bay schools

    News Poised bow strings rested in mini maestros' hands...

    GALLERY: Our mini M'boro Eisteddfod maestros

    premium_icon GALLERY: Our mini M'boro Eisteddfod maestros

    News 13 entries from Fraser Coast and Childers primary schools competed