Teaching life lessons drives sports coach to volunteer

LOVE OF SPORT: Volunteer of the week Danny Grimsely with some of his Bay Power junior players at training on Thursday. Brendan Bowers

VOLUNTEERS: For Danny Grimsley keeping kids active in sport leads to success in other areas of their lives.

The passionate Yarrilee State School PE teacher speaks from experience having watched children move through school into adulthood.

Danny wears many hats including club treasurer, footy coach, cricket coach and school teacher.

He is currently coaching the under 10 and under 12 Bay Power junior AFL teams and enjoys helping young players reach their potential.

"I think sport is fantastic for children as they learn about getting along with other and working towards a goal,” he said.

"It also improves them socially, most kids I see that are involved in sport are happy kids.”

Danny also believes sport teaches children a valuable lesson which helps them grow.

"Sport teaches resilience and that is something that kids need,” he said

Danny has been teaching for 20 years. The last nine have been in Hervey Bay.

"Hervey Bay is a fantastic place to grow up in and there is plenty of things to become involved in,” he said.

Danny said he was thankful for voucher but recognition wasn't what drove him.

He is involved in sport to play a role in shaping the Fraser Coast's next leaders.

When asked what he planned to use the voucher for Danny replied "there is a great parmy special on at the moment but I should take my long suffering wife out for a nice coffee and some cake”.

If you want to nominate a sports volunteer in the weekly competition, send an e-mail to sport@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

Subject line: Volunteer of the Week.

Nominating person: Provide details including name, email and telephone number.

In the e-mail, the nominating person must include the following details about the volunteer.

The name and telephone number of the nominated volunteer

The name of the club they volunteer with

What makes the nominated volunteer a valuable member of the club

Confirmation that the nominating person has received authorisation from the nominee to enter them in the competition.

A new nomination must be received each week for the draw to go ahead.