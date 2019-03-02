TEAL HEROES: Women raise $14k over tea to fight cancer

FOR a long time before her ovarian cancer diagnosis, Hervey Bay's Rebecca Bargenquast knew something was seriously wrong.

Her brush with death has left her not afraid to speak frankly about the symptoms in the hope they can save someone else.

She was exhausted.

After 15 years with her husband, she began to experience pain during sex.

She had constant neck and back pain and felt bloated for no reason.

Rebecca went to the doctor and described her symptoms.

One blamed her pain on her recent contraceptive implant.

Another doctor told her she just needed to relax.

"Clint and I have been together over 15 years - I think I'm comfortable,” she said.

Time and time again her symptoms were disregarded.

"I exercised and had an active lifestyle,” Rebecca said.

"I was extremely happy, yet I didn't get that buzz from life.

"I was once told to slow down and take less on.”

One day she was rolling around in pain on the floor of her office.

Her assistant told her she needed to see a new doctor immediately.

"As I rolled my eyes I thought 'why not? Let's explain the same boring story again and maybe I should just take some happy pills and be done with it,” Rebecca said

An ultrasound revealed a large cyst on her ovary.

As the pain grew worse, she ended up in hospital.

After she was released, the pain only increased.

Rebecca and her family made the decision to travel to Brisbane for treatment.

A series of tests indicated she had cancer.

While undergoing surgery, the worst was confirmed and Rebecca had to undergo a radical hysterectomy.

"It was an accidental finding due to an unrelated cyst that had unfortunately ruptured, allowing the extremely aggressive cancer access to my entire body,” she said.

Now a survivor of ovarian cancer, Rebecca, along with her fellow survivors Karlie Holloway and Katherine McDonnell, are doing all they can to raise awareness and funds in the fight against gynaecological cancer.

Last Sunday the three hosted their annual event, an afternoon 'teal' - the colour of the ribbon which raises awareness of ovarian cancer.

Together they raised $14,000 for the Cherish Women's Cancer Foundation.

While they were stunned to raise that much - Rebecca said their goal was $10,000 and they were thrilled to go beyond that - raising funds was only their secondary goal.

The number one goal is to encourage women to listen to their bodies and seek help if anything is amiss.

Rebecca said while she now realised she had several symptoms, she did not put them all together as part of a bigger picture.

She says knowing the symptoms and helping women understand they could be an indication of something sinister was the most important part of creating awareness.