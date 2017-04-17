Team 44 Derbydore chase Fast and Furious fans

REVVED UP FOR CAUSE: Ross McLeod and Andrew Clough from Team 44 Derbydore hope to draw a crowd to the charity screening of F8: The Fate of the Furious.

ANYONE who is planning on seeing F8: Fate of the Furious at the cinemas this month should consider making a movie date with friends and family on Sunday, April 23.

Just by spending an extra $2 on a ticket, movie goers can help Dunga Derby rally team, 44 Derbydore, raise funds for the charity Rally for a Cause at a special screening of the action-packed movie.

Team member Ross McLeod from Auto Electrical Solutions said those who buy a ticket would play a special part in helping the charity assist local families and individuals with life threatening medical conditions.

He said seeing first-hand the incredible difference the funds had made to people "doing it tough" was the sole reason the team, which also includes Rebecca McLeod and Andrew Clough, signs up for the rally each year.

"At the presentation nights you hear from the parents of the children or the families you have helped, and it just makes all the fundraising, all the work on the car and all effort so worth while," Mr McLeod said.

"You know when you are raising money for this cause that the money goes to the right people, here in our local community. "Anyone who comes along to the screening will definitely help make a difference."

Since the charity was formed three years ago, it has assisted many people by paying for hospital stays, treatments, supplying life-saving medical equipment and most recently, assisted with a $100,000 backyard transformation for a local eight-year-old boy living with cerebral palsy.

"They (Rally for a Cause) do incredible work and it's so rewarding to play a part in that."

The movie will start at 2.15pm. Tickets are $15 and can be bought at the Auto Electrical Solutions (AES) office, Shed 6/62 Islander Road, Pialba or from the BigScreen Cinemas, Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.

WHAT'S THE DUNGA DERBY?