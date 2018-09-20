Team behind Hervey Bay's hope for Aussie gold

THANK YOU: Brady Rose is heading to the Special Olympics thanks to a generous donation from the Hervey Bay Disability Assistance Inc Op Shop. Brady thinks Jenny Hope and her band of volunteers are the real winners.

LOCAL athlete Brady Rose is the first to represent Australia at he Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi next year.

Getting there has been made easier with a little help from Hervey Bay Disability Assistance.

The 18-year-old sports star will don the green and gold next March.

His hard work comes with a $7000 price tag, which is where the Op Shop arm of the HBDA stepped up, gifting Brady $5000 on Tuesday.

President Jenny Hope told Brady his was a worthy cause and wished him luck in his endeavours.

Diagnosed with cerebral palsy affecting his right arm, hand and leg when he was three years old, has not stopped Brady becoming the first Australian to compete in the pentathlon event on the world stage.

Only recently introduced, the competition adds together scores for athletes performances in the shot put, long jump, high jump, 100m and 400m events similar to a decathlon.

Brady also qualified to be part of the Australian 4x100m relay team.

He told the Chronicle his love of athletics began in grade three at Pialba State Primary School and progressed to the point where he has won local, regional, state and national competitions to qualify for the world championships.

"It would be great to medal but my personal goal for the event is to run a mid 12sec 100m and qualify for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo in 2020,” Brady said.

"I feel like a big weight has been lifted off my shoulders with this donation.

"I am honoured to receive it and honoured to represent my country.”

The high school graduate trains five days a week and is one of 12 athletes in the Australian contingent including three from Queensland.

"I love athletics because it allows me to be around other people and socialise and compete,” he said.

"I have been a member of the Special Olympics for the last eight years and have competed locally at Dundowran and Maryborough clubs.”

Brady has just returned from a training camp in Tallebudgera on the Gold Coast with the Australian team.

The Hervey Bay Disability Assistance team runs an op shop at 88 Elizabeth St with "every single cent raised going back into the local region”.

Ms Hope said as well as donating to individuals and families, they used the money raised to buy disability equipment which was loaned out for free to people within the region with disabilities.

"If anyone needs equipment they can use it for free, they just have to put down a deposit which they will get back,” she said.