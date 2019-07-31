Team is ready to rumble

SWAGS and thermals are just a few of the items Bottle-O Racing Team will be packing for their first Dunga Derby, which leaves the Fraser Coast today.

The team's 2003 BA Falcon wagon has been involved for the last four years, but this year has a new team from the Carriers Arms Hotel jumping on board.

With very little information, the guys only know where they are going will be cold and there are more than 100 gates and water crossings to go through.

Carriers catering manager Paul Redpath believes his teammates are up to no good.

"I'm thinking they are going to zip tie me into my swag," Paul said.

"I believe the boys have some pink stickers with Paul's Hair Gel which they are putting on top of the car."

Despite the in-house shenanigans, Paul is still packing his hair products, mirror and spray bottle.

"I am looking forward to it - the orientation; so looking for signs and follow clues to find out where you are camping for the night," he said.

"It will be good to see where we are going."

DUNGA DERBY: The Carriers Arms team (from left) Michael Beck, Paul Redpath, Anthony Williams and Barry Stanberg. Alistair Brightman

Assistant manager Barry Stanberg has included his thermals in the packing after hearing it was going to be cold and dusty.

He said it had been lots of fun in the lead up to the rally.

The Bottle-O Racing Team have had an unofficial war with reigning champions Katastrophy Wives with each team trying to stay on top of the money board.

To help them stay on top, the Caring Carriers bingo organisers have donated more than half of the team's total.

Manager Michael Beck said their goal was to reach $10,000 - their online total was $22,151.46.

"The bingo ladies here at the Carriers have been our major supporter," Michael said.

"It has been really good with the support we have received; most of our suppliers have been great contributors.

"People don't even question - when they find out what it is for they put their hands in the pockets and wallets."

Michael said the fact they don't know where they are going is most exciting.

"The biggest thing we like about this is every cent raised in the Fraser Coast stays in the Fraser Coast."

FAST FACTS

The Dunga Derby is the major fundraising event to support the Rally for a Cause charity in their efforts to support local Fraser Coast families with life-limiting medical conditions in need of support

The four-day car rally adventure runs from August 1-4 and usually involves a major convoy of more than 50 vehicles leaving from Hervey Bay to the bush, with teams having no idea where they are going or camping until their departure each day