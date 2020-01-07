Menu
Conor McGregor is looking a lot bigger.
eXtra

Team Khabib mocks new-look McGregor

by Richard Forrester
7th Jan 2020 2:25 PM

UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has labelled rival Conor McGregor's team a bunch of liars before slamming the Irishman's figure.

"The Notorious" steps back into the Octagon against veteran Donald Cerrone on January 18, having not fought since his submission loss to Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

McGregor, 31, reiterated he would  brush past "Cowboy" and set up a rematch against the undefeated Russian champion later in the year.

"The Notorious" attempted to goad the star by telling The Mac Life: "That man is trembling. He doesn't want it. He doesn't want it. You get it."

But Abdelaziz was quick to shut down any rumours of a match-up by insisting Khabib has moved on from his old rival.

He told TMZ: "Dana (UFC boss Dana White) is the greatest promoter in history. I respect the man very, very much.

"He has to make people care about Conor. And by mentioning Khabib's name, he is making Conor more relevant.

"And it's OK. He promotes, he can do whatever. Khabib has a plan, Dana has a plan, sometimes we'll get upset, sometimes we'll agree.

"But business moves on. Conor's not on our radar. He might lose to 'Cowboy' as far as I understand. I think he might lose."

McGregor's team have always maintained that his preparation going into the Khabib fight was hampered by a foot injury.

Abdelaziz isn't buying their excuses and instead branded them liars.

He added: "Listen, his coaches before the fight (with Nurmagomedov) said, 'He's ready, he's gonna knock Khabib out inside three rounds, he's never been in better shape'.

"And after that, they said they had a horrible camp, his foot was like a balloon. They're liars."

McGregor has shown off his stunning body transformation ahead of his Las Vegas showdown by piling on the muscle.

But would appear Abdelaziz was less than impressed and saw it as another excuse to take a pop at the Crumlin-born star.

He said: "He looks like a blew-out balloon. He's a bodybuilder. That's what I think he looks (like). He's getting no love from us."

Who the fook is that guy?

