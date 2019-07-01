Team powering closer to minor premiership victory

KICKING LONG: Bay Power's Marcus Dyson put everything into his kick.

KICKING LONG: Bay Power's Marcus Dyson put everything into his kick. Brendan Bowers

AFL: The Bay Power juggernaut does not appear to be stopping any time soon.

The team scored another victory against Across the Waves on Saturday, taking their winning streak to 10 in a row.

Power won decisively, with a final score of 15.15-105 to 8.9-57.

The result of the match was rarely in doubt with the Hervey Bay side leading at every break.

Power had 30 scoring shots to the Eagles' 17.

The winners started and finished with a bang, kicking five goals in both the first and fourth quarters.

Despite the dominant performance, Power coach Kristian Walton said his team was not at its best.

"We have played better but a win is a win so I am happy with that,” he said.

"We did what we had to do to win.”

Brett Muirhead was the leading goal scorer for the match, kicking five goals.

He was supported by team-mates Josh Wheeler, Kym Sims and Jarrod Stothard who each kicked two goals.

Jayden Enever was leading scorer for ATW, kicking two goals.

The win extends their lead to 20 points over the Hervey Bay Bombers and Brothers Bulldogs.

A further win from the team will secure the minor premiership for the club.

Next week's matches include Bay Power travelling to Brothers Bulldogs' home ground in Bundaberg while the Hervey Bay Bombers play Across the Waves in Maryborough.