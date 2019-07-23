Team prepares for rescues after man saved off Fraser Island

AFTER a mission late last year saw a man winched out of the ocean when his kayak capsized near Fraser Island, the Bundaberg-based Lifeflight crew has taken the chance to prepare for other challenging rescues.

On Tuesday the crew performed several mock rescues as part of their training.

Pilot Tony Miller said the exercise was invaluable to rescuers.

"Maritime work is some of the most difficult stuff we do, so it's very important to keep our skills up-to-date," he said.

Flying off the coast from Bundaberg, the crew worked alongside the Bundaberg-based Volunteer Marine Rescue in order to hone their search, rescue and water winching skills.

The training included vessel transfers, raft drop-offs and winching out of the water, to reflect what an actual ocean rescue could potentially involve.

"For example, if a vessel has sunk, the survivors could already be in the water, so we need to be ready to perform that task," Mr Miller said.