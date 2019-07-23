Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter with a 29-year-old man winched to safety yesterday evening.
Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter with a 29-year-old man winched to safety yesterday evening. RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Team prepares for rescues after man saved off Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
by
23rd Jul 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER a mission late last year saw a man winched out of the ocean when his kayak capsized near Fraser Island, the Bundaberg-based Lifeflight crew has taken the chance to prepare for other challenging rescues.

On Tuesday the crew performed several mock rescues as part of their training.

Pilot Tony Miller said the exercise was invaluable to rescuers.

"Maritime work is some of the most difficult stuff we do, so it's very important to keep our skills up-to-date," he said.

Flying off the coast from Bundaberg, the crew worked alongside the Bundaberg-based Volunteer Marine Rescue in order to hone their search, rescue and water winching skills.

The training included vessel transfers, raft drop-offs and winching out of the water, to reflect what an actual ocean rescue could potentially involve.

"For example, if a vessel has sunk, the survivors could already be in the water, so we need to be ready to perform that task," Mr Miller said.

More Stories

bundaberg fraser coast fraser island lifeflight rescue
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Three car crash in Pialba

    premium_icon BREAKING: Three car crash in Pialba

    News Emergency crews are at the scene of a three-car crash in Pialba

    • 23rd Jul 2019 3:10 PM
    SHADY SHOPPER: Mum's sneaky Bunnings scam exposed

    premium_icon SHADY SHOPPER: Mum's sneaky Bunnings scam exposed

    News Young daughter caught up in refund rip-off defence

    No one injured after two-car crash in M'boro

    premium_icon No one injured after two-car crash in M'boro

    Breaking Emergency services are on the scene of a two-car crash

    BIKIE-LINKED RAIDS: 20 arrested in major police sting

    premium_icon BIKIE-LINKED RAIDS: 20 arrested in major police sting

    Crime Guns, drugs have been seized in a major police operation