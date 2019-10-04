Team walk-off, penalty shoot-out in Joeys U16 decider
ONE of the most anticipated finals of the Joeys Mini World Cup has been decided in controversial fashion.
Germany (a representative team from Frankfurt) won the under-16 final in a penalty shoot-out against Croatia (Wide Bay Buccaneers).
The win came after the German team left the field, with scores level at one-all.
The team's goalkeeper had received a red card.
Play resumed shortly afterwards, with Germany winning the penalty shoot-out to be crowned tournament winners.