Germany walks off the field in the Joeys Mini World Cup under-16 decider.
Germany walks off the field in the Joeys Mini World Cup under-16 decider.
Team walk-off, penalty shoot-out in Joeys U16 decider

BRENDAN BOWERS
4th Oct 2019 5:48 PM
ONE of the most anticipated finals of the Joeys Mini World Cup has been decided in controversial fashion.

Germany (a representative team from Frankfurt) won the under-16 final in a penalty shoot-out against Croatia (Wide Bay Buccaneers).

The win came after the German team left the field, with scores level at one-all.

The team's goalkeeper had received a red card.

Play resumed shortly afterwards, with Germany winning the penalty shoot-out to be crowned tournament winners.

