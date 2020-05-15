Menu
Bob's Tyre Centre Group Manager Chris Wicks and Hervey Bay Manager Jason Livingstone are looking for a Counter Sales Person. Picture: Glen Porteous
News

Team work and communication essential for vacant position

Glen Porteous
15th May 2020 10:18 AM | Updated: 9:30 PM
A COMMITMENT to working as part of a team is essential for Bob's Tyres' future counter salesperson.

Group manager Chris Wicks said an automotive background would be helpful when applying for the role.

"The businesses are diversified with not just tyres, we also sell wheels, batteries, 4WD accessories and serve agriculture, industrial and commercial customers," Mr Wicks said.

"The applicant will have to be a team player, communicate well and have a good understanding of computers. They will have to be able to understand what the customer needs and be able to relay that to the workshop."

The Hervey Bay business has been open for 32 years while its Maryborough branch has been in operation for 18.

Mr Wicks has worked for Bob's Tyres for eight years and as group manager for 12 months.

He said there would be training involved, mostly in Maryborough, to learn the business systems.

The hours required for the job are Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm and 8am to 12pm every second Saturday and the successful candidate may sometimes have to work at the Maryborough centre.

Anyone interested in applying can email chrisw@bobsauto.com.au.

