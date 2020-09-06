Menu
Granville player Ben Lavender signals to his teammates before kicking the ball. Photo: Stuart Fast
Soccer

Teams evenly matched in fierce football face-off

Stuart Fast
6th Sep 2020 1:25 PM
FOOTBALL: ROUND 12 of the Wide Bay Premier League kicked off in Granville with a tough clash between Maryborough's Granville FC and Bundaberg's Diggers FC.

The match was fiercely contested but resulted in a 3-3 draw.

Diggers scored first from a penalty kick, but Granville fought back to even the scores at 1-1 by half time.

Granville took the lead in the second half, scoring two more goals.

It looked like Granville would win the match but two goals from Diggers in the last 15 minutes evened the score.

Granville captain Scott Thomsen commended Diggers for the tough match.

"They took their opportunities and we probably gave them too much room tonight," he said.

"Still not a bad result though."

Mr Thomsen praised his team's attacking strength and said his team could learn from the match by improving their defence.

For Diggers captain Nathan Freeman, his team's performance was outstanding.

"We're the team that stepped up from second division into first division … tonight the boys really stepped up to the plate," he said.

Mr Freeman said Diggers achieved their set goals by contesting the game and said it was the team's first draw for the season.

He noted the game play of Diggers goal keeper Aidan Steffan.

"It makes the trip down to Maryborough worthwhile," Mr Freeman said.

