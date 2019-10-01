Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Hervey Bay father was denied bail on Monday.
A Hervey Bay father was denied bail on Monday. DNY59
News

Tearful drug accused remains behind bars

by Angela Kelly
1st Oct 2019 3:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EMOTIONAL Wayne Foley blew kisses to his young daughter in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court as Magistrate Stephen Guttridge denied his bail.

The father-of-three faced multiple charges, including one count of supplying a dangerous drug, after he was caught with 2.9g of marijuana and one count of drug possession when he was found with 2.19g of methamphetamine.

Mr Foley is also charged with the dangerous operation of a vehicle, an evasion offence and two counts of disqualified driving.

The court heard, if convicted, this would be the Toogoom bricklayer's third disqualified driving offence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards opposed bail, stressing concern over the 27-year-old's alleged offending while out on bail for the dangerous driving charge.

"We believe that it's an acceptable risk that he will re-offend,” Snr Const Edwards said.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge denied bail and remanded Mr Foley into custody.

His case will return to court on October 17.

bail application fccourt fccrime hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    OPINION: Horror crash corner brings back memories of deaths

    premium_icon OPINION: Horror crash corner brings back memories of deaths

    News I stood metres from a spot where a Tinana couple had tried to turn down Old Gympie Rd to get to their farm

    NO RELIEF: Nothing but dust in rain gauge

    premium_icon NO RELIEF: Nothing but dust in rain gauge

    News "I went to empty the rain gauge but there was nothing in it.”

    Colourful day out for Fraser Coast orchid lovers

    premium_icon Colourful day out for Fraser Coast orchid lovers

    News Ms McKenna said she loved the annual event

    Dumb dingo decisions not worth social media cred

    premium_icon Dumb dingo decisions not worth social media cred

    Opinion Treat dingoes with respect or pay the price