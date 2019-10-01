Tearful drug accused remains behind bars

AN EMOTIONAL Wayne Foley blew kisses to his young daughter in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court as Magistrate Stephen Guttridge denied his bail.

The father-of-three faced multiple charges, including one count of supplying a dangerous drug, after he was caught with 2.9g of marijuana and one count of drug possession when he was found with 2.19g of methamphetamine.

Mr Foley is also charged with the dangerous operation of a vehicle, an evasion offence and two counts of disqualified driving.

The court heard, if convicted, this would be the Toogoom bricklayer's third disqualified driving offence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards opposed bail, stressing concern over the 27-year-old's alleged offending while out on bail for the dangerous driving charge.

"We believe that it's an acceptable risk that he will re-offend,” Snr Const Edwards said.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge denied bail and remanded Mr Foley into custody.

His case will return to court on October 17.