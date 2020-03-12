Tears at farewell speech for retiring councillors

TEARS were shed as Fraser Coast councillor Anne Maddern said farewell to public office at the final council meeting before the March 28 election.

The region’s only female councillor reflected on her time in the position and personally thanked each of her 10 council colleagues as they sat around the table in the final moments of the meeting.

“I have to say I’ve come prepared, with a large hanky – environmentally friendly,” she said.

“It has been a pleasure to get to know you as individuals and collectively and collaboratively as a council.”

Cr Maddern said it frustrated her enormously to hear the council was fractured as 95 per cent of resolutions were passed unanimously and disagreements were handled respectfully.

“I also thank you for those different points of view,” she said.

“They made me stop and think seriously about the position I was adopting and whether in reality I needed to amend or change that position.”

Real consultation with the community had been her priority during her time in council, she said.

Cr Maddern said the rates review had been another great success of the council – “not perfect but much better than it was”.

Staff morale had also improved among council workers during her term, she said.

When speaking of her husband, Lloyd, the tears came.

Cr Maddern, who previously served the region as the member for Maryborough as part of the LNP, said she couldn’t have achieved what she had without her husband’s support.

She said he had been her adviser, chauffeur and security all in one during her political career.

Several councillors paid tribute to Cr Maddern’s contribution, with Stuart Taylor saying she had been invaluable both with the perspective she brought as an individual and also as a woman.

He said there was one word he thought of when it came to her contribution and the word was “legacy”.

Cr Taylor said her passion for the outlying areas of the region was also valued.

“It took me about two years to realise who incredibly wise and compassionate you were,” he said.

Rolf Light said she had always been a willing ear when he needed advice.

Mayor George Seymour was also full of praise for the Division 2 councillor.

He said she never came to an issue with any prejudgement and he found her to be an “ideal public servant”.

Cr Seymour also paid tribute to Cr Light and his contribution to council.

Cr Light is also retiring and will not contest Division 5 at the upcoming election.

His work with the disaster management committee was recognised by Cr Seymour.

A framed photo of the council team was presented by the mayor to Cr Light and Cr Maddern to honour their contributions at the conclusion of the council meeting.