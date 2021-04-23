Tears in Gympie court as shotgun rampager sent to jail

​Tears were shed by Damien Michael Patrick Gallaher’s family as his crimes were read aloud to the Gympie court on Thursday.

​Tears were shed by Damien Michael Patrick Gallaher’s family as his crimes were read aloud to the Gympie court on Thursday.

Tears were shed by Damien Michael Patrick Gallaher's family as his crimes were read aloud to the Gympie court on Thursday.

Gallaher, 29, pleaded guilty to 11 charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering and possession of a weapon under the influence.

He was sentenced to seven years jail, but will be out on parole in just over two months, on June 27, 2021.

On February 27, 2021, Gallaher went on a shotgun rampage between Gympie and the Cooloola Coast, before he was arrested by police.

The rampage began with an argument between a drunk Gallaher and a colleague outside a local pub, where Gallaher threatened to shoot his colleague with a 12-gauge shotgun he owned.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell told the court Gallaher pointed the shotgun at his colleague.

"What happened if you accidentally pulled the trigger, or slipped over?" Sergeant Campbell said.

At that point, one of Gallaher's supporters in the public gallery began to cry.

Survivor's harrowing account of dentist's sexual assault

DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

Gallaher's face remained expressionless as Magistrate John Milburn read a statement from a witness to the reckless driving, describing it as "menacing".

"It's clear that the defendant took control of the vehicle ... he undertook some burnout procedures described as 'hooning' by a witness," Mr Milburn said.

Sergeant Campbell said the tyres on the car Gallaher drove that night were destroyed by the burnouts.

"...he's blown out the tyres and he continues to drive," she said.

"They can see he's gone on to the wrong side of the road, and totally off the road."

Tears were shed by Damien Michael Patrick Gallaher’s family as his crimes were read aloud to the Gympie court on Thursday.

The court heard Gallaher's partner of eight years and his two children, aged five and two, were also in the car for some time during the ordeal, before getting out.

The court heard Gallaher drove another 18km to the Cooloola Coast on the destroyed tyres.

Before arriving at the Freshwater camping area, he drove to his workplace, where he fired several rounds into a door to gain entry to the building.

Defence lawyer Chris Anderson said Gallaher did not know if there was anyone standing on the other side of the door when he opened fire.

"Fortunately there wasn't," Mr Anderson said.

Mr Milburn said Gallaher's inclusion of his family and young children in the rampage was worrying.

"Some emotional harm has been caused, and I can't ignore it.

"The fact that you involved your family is a particularly concerning matter."

Gallaher was convicted of break and enter, stealing a ute, dangerous driving, multiple dangerous conduct with a weapon offences, and willful damage.

He was also convicted of using a phone to make a threat.