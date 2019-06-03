RELAY FOR LIFE: Tears shed at Bay's Purple and Gold Ball

HAVING A BALL: Em Rizzolo, Lisa Johnston and Cass Byford at Hervey Bay Boat Club on Saturday night.

HAVING A BALL: Em Rizzolo, Lisa Johnston and Cass Byford at Hervey Bay Boat Club on Saturday night. Alistair Brightman

TEARS were shed on Saturday night as Relay for Life's annual Purple and Gold Ball raised funds for the fight against cancer.

More than 100 people attended the event and almost everyone had a story to tell about someone who had fought the disease, or lost their struggle.

Kay Nixon, the chair of Hervey Bay Relay for Life, said from people who had lost partners, to parents who had lost a child, just about everyone had a story to tell.

"Cancer touches everyone at some stage," she said.

Hervey Bay's Mitchell Cawthray was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2015.

At the ball on Saturday night he was confirmed as the Face of Relay for 2019.

He shared a few words about his experience with the disease on Saturday night.

Ms Nixon said people broke down in tears during a presentation on the night.

"It was a bit emotional," she said.

"The community spirit we have is just mind-blowing."

About $2000 was raised on the night and will be put towards the total amount when Relay for Life is held on October 19 and 20.

All funds raised will then be donated to the Queensland Cancer Council.