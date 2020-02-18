Menu
Barry Mortimer gets the experience of being back behind the wheel thanks to virtual reality technology.
Tech breaking barriers for people with disabilities

Margie Maccoll
18th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
BARRY Mortimer hasn’t driven a car since he had an accident and suffered an acquired brain injury but virtual reality technology recently gave him a chance to get behind the wheel again.

Driving is the latest virtual learning experience for people with disabilities in Maryborough as a result of five years of research pioneered by Endeavour Foundation.

Mr Mortimer valued the opportunity to experience getting back behind the wheel.

“It reminds me of what it was like when I used to drive,” he said.

Endeavour Foundation has worked with Queensland University of Technology to develop the technology to simulate real-life situations aimed at teaching skills to people with disabilities in a safe environment.

Service design and implementation partner Chris Beaumont said the disability service provider now had about 12 virtual reality scenarios it used for training.

“Virtual reality learning is about repetitive learning,” he said.

He said “game-ified learning” had become popular in the workplace health and safety industry where mainstream workplaces were starting to realise its power.

VR is used in training programs in conjunction with traditional classroom learning techniques of theory and practise but its focus on fun and real-life simulations were revolutionising learning in the disability sector, he said.

“You can put on a headset and be transported to an interactive virtual world where you can safely practice skills such as using an ATM, crossing the road and even driving a car,” Mr Beaumont said.

“Through repetition and practice, users gain the knowledge and confidence to then take those skills out into the world.”

Endeavour Foundation – Maryborough learning and lifestyle manager Laura Hunt said the new technology could make a huge difference to people in the region.

“While some of our VR programs focus on life-skills, others focus on jobs so we can practice vocational training skills too,” she said.

“Simulations such as barista training, forklift training and the driving program will provide experiences many never thought possible.”

Mr Beaumont said Endeavour Foundation relied on its corporate partners to support its research and hoped to secure more partnerships to develop future projects.

He said they had developed a VR program in partnership with Heritage Bank in Toowoomba that was being used to help people who were anxious or wary of using an ATM.

For more information visit endeavour.com.au or phone 1800 112 112.

