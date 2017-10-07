26°
Tech challenge reaches global audience

Fraser Coast Technology Challenge - The Red Hot Rookies.
Fraser Coast Technology Challenge - The Red Hot Rookies. Alistair Brightman
Inge Hansen
by

A MAJOR Fraser Coast event has showcased Maryborough to the world.

September's Fraser Coast Technology Challenge was broadcast live online this year, and the numbers show it reached a truly international audience.

Residents from Canada, France, India, the Netherlands, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, the USA and Singapore were among those who tuned in.

Event manager and Fraser Coast Chamber of Commerce president Lance Stone said the numbers were a significant economic drive for the region.

"From a tourism point of view, to have that audience reached is extraordinary," he said.

"I'm always amazed at the reach social media gives us and as a platform for communication nowadays."

Technology Challenge - Maryborough Special School students putting in practice laps in their HPV.
Technology Challenge - Maryborough Special School students putting in practice laps in their HPV. Alistair Brightman

The live stream reached audiences of 22,562 nationally and 1,838 internationally.

"When you look at an event like this, which at some point was mentioned to me wasn't getting the funding to run because it wasn't seen as a tourism event to know attracting that many viewers is incredible," Mr Stone said.

"It encourages people to stop in to this wonderful part of the world whether it's in an RV or a family coming for a holiday."

Topics:  fraser coast chamber of commerce fraser coast technology challenge live stream maryborough

