Tech Challenge: Special School ready to show 'Wots up'

READY TO RACE: Maryborough Special School ready to race in the 24-hour HPV Tech Challenge this weekend. Brendan Bowers

HUMAN-POWERED VEHICLES: Earlier this year, Variety Queensland donated the state-of-the-art machine to the school for the students to use in HPV Super series.

The vehicle rolled out in round one of the series in Bundaberg, with the students becoming accustomed to it during the race.

It is still a work in progress for the students as they learn the quirks of the vehicle.

Team manager, Nicole Goldsmith believes racing in the series benefits the students on and off of the track.

"The race helps the students with team-building and problem-solving,” she said.

However the real success is what the program delivers for the students outside of the racing.

"They each grow in confidence and their social skills improve,” Goldsmith said.

The school has competed in the Maryborough event for the past eight years and it is a highlight of the school year.

"The kids love to hear people cheering them on and they enjoy supporting the other teams,” she said.

The team will compete in the open mixed race category this weekend.

Plans to race in the final round of the series in Toowoomba are yet to be finalised.