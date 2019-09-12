TECH CHALLENGE: Students ready for M'boro main event

STREETS COME ALIVE: Racers heading up and down Kent St at a previous Maryborough 24-hour Tech Challenge race.

HUMAN-POWERED VEHICLES: Organisers expect 3000 students to attend this year's Fraser Coast Technology Challenge.

Students and supporters from more than 71 schools across Queensland, together with teams from NSW, Victoria and South Australia, will participate in the 24-hour race.

Event organiser Jenny Elliot believes this year's program has something for everyone.

"The event includes the RACQ 24-hour HPV Race, Primary Pushcarts Championship, Scratch Coding and Robotic Challenge, CO2 Dragster Championship, Solar Model Boat Championship and Drones Challenge,” Elliot said.

The annual event, now in its 18th year, encourages participants to examine and use the latest technology while considering its impact on the environment, as well as the way people live locally and globally.

The Fraser Coast Technology Challenge isn't just a one-off event, however.

"School groups work throughout the year to design, build and test vehicles and machines within detailed specifications before coming to Maryborough for a colossal weekend of innovation, technology, teamwork and camaraderie,” Elliot said

The Drones Challenge to be held in the Maryborough Central School Hall is a new addition to the program.

Students of all ages will demonstrate their skills to "rescue” a Lego person from a natural disaster, or showcase their drone dancing to a set piece of music.

Also new for 2019 is the four-hour Celebrity Challenge Charity HPV Race from 6pm to 10pm on Friday, September 13.

All proceeds will support Fraser Coast Mates.

"The race will be run on the picturesque street circuit adjacent to the Maryborough CBD while raising money for a worthy cause,” Elliot said.

Teams consist of a maximum of four people to share the riding.

HPV bikes can be new builds, refurbished or purchased, and must adhere to the HPV specifications.

The 24-hour race will commence at noon on Saturday September 14.