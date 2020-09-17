Tech fail blamed for boozy driver’s bad speed read

Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book

A DRIVER has blamed a technology fail for going too fast on Hervey Bay’s streets.

On August 31 Jeffrey James Kennedy was pulled over by police on Long St, Point Vernon.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard police were conducting mobile radar speed detection when they recorded Mr Kennedy driving 66km/h in the 50km.h area.

He told police the reason for speeding was that his speedometer had stopped working and was instead relying on a GPS device instead.

His problems didn’t end there

The Hervey Bay resident then blew a BAC of .019.

He was given one fine of $650 for both charges.

For driving under the influence Mr Kennedy’s licence was disqualified for three months.