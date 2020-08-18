Menu
Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour enjoying the St Mary’s College exhibition.
Tech takes Coast students’ artwork to the world

Carlie Walker
18th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
A VIRTUAL gallery showcasing the work of St Mary's College students is officially online.

The artwork created by students had been showcased at Gatakers Artspace every year, but the tradition was threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting restrictions.

The school found an innovative way to go ahead with the event, this year titled Twenty20 Exhibition.

Now anyone in the world will be able to access the online gallery and see the students' talent.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the annual art exhibition was "a real highlight each year".

"Because of COVID so much has been turned upside down for everyone, particularly for the Year 12 students, so I am really excited to see this exhibition," Cr Seymour said.

"It is a fantastic representation of our young artists."

Those viewing the exhibition can visit the website or download the Art Steps app.

There is also a virtual reality option for those who have VR goggles.

In total, there are 110 artworks on show in the exhibition.

St Mary's College principal Stephen le Roux said it was exciting for the students to see their hard work showcased.

To view the gallery, visit artsteps.com and look up Twenty20 Exhibition.

