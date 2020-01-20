Tech theft accused back in custody

A MARYBOROUGH man has been charged with stealing two iPads from a promotions desk at a shopping mall in the CBD earlier this month so he could fuel his drug addiction.

Jacob Mitchell was on Monday taken into Maryborough Magistrates Court under police guard.

Police allege Mr Mitchell stole two devices on January 13 and 14.

The 21-year-old sat in the dock with his hands cuffed while duty lawyer Morgan Harris argued why he should be released on bail.

Mr Harris said his client was suffering from meth and marijuana addictions and was under the influence of drugs at the time of the alleged offence.

“He resorted to an opportunistic crime at the raffle because he needed money for his drug addiction,” Mr Harris said.

Magistrate Ross Woodford heard Mr Mitchell went to the watch house and made a full admission to police on his own undertaking after the alleged incident.

“This is a tick in the right box for bail and shows good behaviour,” Mr Harris continued.

Mr Harris said Mr Mitchell was due to start a certificate in construction and was aware he needed to turn his life around.

“Addiction is an uphill battle and my client would be considered a young offender,” he said.

In terms of possible bail conditions, Mr Harris said the accused would be willing to submit to blood and urine tests.

“I would also submit Mr Mitchell report to authorities three times a week and have a curfew imposed,” he said.

Mr Woodford was not satisfied with the argument or proposed conditions and refused to release Mr Mitchell on bail.

“I have no faith if I were to grant the application and release you on bail you will do the right thing,” Mr Woodford said.

He remanded Mr Mitchell back into custody.

The matter returns to court again on February 19.

Mr Mitchell will appear via video link.