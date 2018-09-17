TECHNOLOGY CHALLENGE: St Mary's takes out top spot

TECH CHAMPS: Team members from St Mary's College team "Cranky" claimed the Overall HPV Champions at the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge, narrowly beating the 502 lap record.

AFTER a gruelling 24-hours of lapping the Heritage City's CBD, the team at St Mary's College could hardly believe they'd set a new record for the Technology Challenge.

Cranky, the college's team entered in this year's event, claimed the trophy for the Overall HPV Champions at the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge on Sunday.

The students raced 504 laps, just clinching the original record of 502.

It marks a continued reign of the challenge by the college, who have claimed multiple categories over the years, including fastest time in the Open Mixed Category in 2016.

Team member Bryce Robinson said there was a huge amount of effort put into the challenge, which requires teams to race for 24-hours in the barricaded streets of Maryborough's CBD.

"We still have the magic touch, but there's a lot of effort put in from the rest of the team,” Mr Robinson said.

"It's just commitment, and being determined enough to succeed.”

While this is Mr Robinson's last year in the challenge, he said he would likely come back to watch the next generation of students continue to bear the torch.

This year, the Yeppoon Rams took out the school-built HPV Overall Champions, while Maryborough State High School's Harmer NRG team won Best Presented Vehicle.

Maryborough Chamber of Commerce president Lance Stone said the event had once again "exceeded all expectations.”

"This event says a lot about the youth in the Fraser Coast, and their communication and respect,” Mr Stone said.

"We should be proud of them, they will be our future leaders and community members.”