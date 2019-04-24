Menu
Acting Mayor Darren Everard said the Smarter Communities plan was designed to improve efficiency and create new economic and employment opportunities. Alistair Brightman
Technology plan for a smarter council future

Jessica Lamb
by
24th Apr 2019 8:44 PM
WAY-finding technology and virtual tours for public places as well as digital literacy programs for local business and residents are on the cards for the Fraser Coast in the next five years.

At its meeting yesterday, Fraser Coast Regional Council endorsed the Smart Communities Plan 2019 - 2023 which will also involve council using digital technology for services such as payments, applications and interactions.

Acting Mayor Darren Everard said the plan was designed to improve efficiency and create new economic and employment opportunities.

"Council will use smart technologies to drive sustainable growth, innovation, community values, tourism and investments," Cr Everard said.

"Five themes will guide Council's smart community investment, each supported by a range of priority initiatives that will evolve over time."

The plan will also focus on promoting sustainability by using smart technology to improve water and waste management processes such as meters, bins and irrigation systems.

The plan will be progressively implemented in the next five years as council or grant funding allowed the initiatives to progress.

