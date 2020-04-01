‘Ted’ calms students Hervey Bay High teach resilience

Hervey Bay State High School students Deena Budby, Anastasia Soich and Alana Barry were keeping their social distancing and while studying and enjoying the company of Ted the Groodle Pet Therapy Dog.

THE loveable pet therapy dog Ted was cruising around Hervey Bay State High School students to brighten their day at school.

Sporting a cute Minions scarf, the four-year-old “groodle’’ goes to the high school every Wednesday and is a welcomed sight during these uncertain times due to the current COVID-19 health crisis.

Year Seven student Deena Budby said she was happy to see Ted and have him around.

“His presence is uplifting for the students and helped to make my day,” Deena said.

“I was a bit sad coming to school but seeing Ted helped to pick me up again.”

The four-year-old golden retriever and poodle cross is owned by high school teacher’s aide Leanne Hodges and is a valued member of the school’s staff.

Head of Student Support Department Natasha Steinhardt said Ted helped to lift the spirits of people around him.

“He makes a difference to the students’ morale and is a positive distraction from what is happening at the moment,” Ms Steinhardt said.

“Sometimes the students are feeling a bit flat and Ted can help them feel better and take their mind off other problems.”

There are still some students at the school because their parents are in essential services and Ms Steinhardt said it was important to teach resilience activities to help them cope with the current day to day problems.

“We are keeping the students occupied with real life skills and preparing them for online study with their school subjects,” she said.