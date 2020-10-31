Ted talk: Retiring four-term MP’s election day reflections

Ted Sorensen has reflected on his career from the polling booths in Urangan.

TED Sorensen had a spring in his step at the polling booths today.

For the first time in a long time, the retiring four-term MP didn’t have to sit up on election eve wondering if he’d have a job by the end of the next day.

After 26 years in the public eye, the 67-year-old wanted to take time to thank his wife Jenny, family and precious friends and staff for their support and help in his career.

He said all of his achievements had been a team effort.

“My wife has always run the campaigns and she has been great over the years,” he said.

“I have a lot to thank my wife for with my success.”

Mr Sorensen said the usual buzz of prepoll had been replaced with a stream of community members dropping in to farewell him.

“They have given me a bottle of wine or an appreciation certificate, one organisation even made me up a big cake.

“It was really humbling actually to have people come up and thank me for my work.

“There has been a few emotional moments when looking back at everything I have done.

“A lot of people have asked ‘why are you giving it up’ and I tell them ‘when you are the oldest bloke in parliament it is time’,” he said.

He said he was proud of his achievements, big and small.

The best being the day he was first elected to the council.

The early years taught him it was the little things that made all the difference.

He said a woman wrote a letter asking for a park close by so had somewhere she could take her small children.

Mr Sorensen said the council built the little park in Kawungan.

“It is funny when I think about it now because those kids would be in their thirties,” he said.

“Every time I drive past there I think of that letter and how it was so beautifully written.

“It is little things like that to big things like the airport and all the things in-between.”

He said he would enjoy driving around town and being reminded of his career.

Being mayor at a time when Hervey Bay was rapidly expanding had been exciting.

“I have certainly seen a lot of growth in Hervey Bay over that period of time,” he said.

On election morning he popped into Hervey Bay State High School where he’d once attended as a student.

Back then, he had dreams of becoming a road train driver but life had other plans for him.

“I always loved open space and big machinery,’ he said.

Mr Sorensen said it had been a privilege to watch the school grow and developments made and wanted local students to know they could make a difference and not be afraid of change.

“When one door closes. another one opens so you should never be frightened about walking through the next door,” he said.