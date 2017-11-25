Menu
Ted's army ready to go

HELPING HANDS: State member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen with volunteers (L) Kathy Molnar-Simpson, Norma Hannant, Joanne Stewart and John Bush outside the polling booth. Alistair Brightman
Jessica Grewal
by

THERE'S a good chance Ted Sorensen was up long before you started reading this story.

Sleep has eluded him every election eve since the moment he first ran for council more than three decades ago.

He gives up trying about 3am. Sitting silently in the dark, the three-term member allows the thought... "will there be a fourth?"

If the response from the community at events and the pre-polling booth are anything to go by, there's a good chance.

A recent audit has revealed 80,000 files have been logged on computers in the Hervey Bay electorate office.

A file for every complaint about hospital waiting lists, roads, jobs.

He believes he's done enough with them to have earned the right to represent Hervey Bay for another four years.

It doesn't quell the creeping worry "what if the people don't agree?"

He'll have his answer by Saturday night.

The first few hours will go by quickly.

The agonising wait during the early evening count will be eased by his team of faithful supporters who responded to the call six months ago and found another gear in the past three weeks.

They will keep his glass full and his mind busy as they celebrate the end of another campaign.

Only then will the hardest working woman of the campaign and perhaps, the past eight and half years of Ted's reign, surface. His wife Jenny.

He will tell her and the army of volunteers she has led to this point what he's let us in on now.

"I wouldn't be here without you.

"No matter what happens, you have done a tremendous job and I want to thank everyone in the community who supported me and helped make Hervey Bay a better place to live".

Topics:  fcelection qldelection2017 queensland votes ted sorensen

Fraser Coast Chronicle
