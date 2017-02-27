Teebar solar farm project starting date pushed back

THE Teebar solar farm project, set to create about 120 Fraser Coast jobs, has been pushed back to start in mid March.

Teebar Clean Energy director Greg McGarvie said the change of starting date was "nothing unusual for a project of this size".

"Already some people have been employed for the preliminary work," Mr McGarvie said.

"So they're getting it set up for the rest [of the employees]."

Mr McGarvie said the 100ha land needed some rubbish removal and erosion correcting before the $216 million project could begin.

"It's a big project, it's the biggest this region's ever seen and we're very proud that we're able to bring it to the Fraser Coast with no government funding involved," he said.

Mr McGarvie the Fraser Coast Training and Employment Support Service (TESS) was still looking at resumes that were handed in for the available positions.

"The number of applicants was overwhelming," he said.

"They've been sorting through them."