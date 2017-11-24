Teebar Solar Farm still going ahead and has full support

THE Teebar Solar Farm is still going ahead and has the support of all Maryborough's election candidates.



A post to the Teebar Clean Energy Facebook page apologised for the delay in getting the development off the ground this week, with promises the project was still going ahead despite delays.



The Chronicle attempted to get in touch with project director Greg McGarvie yesterday but had not received a response at the time of going to print.



In September, Mr McGarvie told the Chronicle that the project was waiting on an operational works permit from the council, but it was expected that between 60 and 80 people would be hired to work at the solar farm once that was in place.



At the time, he said it was likely the project would be connected and putting electricity into the grid by June next year. The post on the Facebook page explained that the regulator had now requested more detailed test reports on equipment to be used on the farm and the testing was detailed and time consuming.



However a clearance was received to resume work at the site early this month. A detailed rollout program is expected to be announced next month.



Maryborough Greens candidate Craig Armstrong said his party supported residential and large scale solar production and storage.

