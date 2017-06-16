Teeing up for Teebar rodeo fun

TUNE IN: Country singer Ali S will perform at today's Teebar rodeo and campdraft.

WITH his very first album hot off the press and freshly in his hand, country singer Ali Sacipovic couldn't have been more excited.

"I put it on start to finish, and had a beer,” he said.

"I'm really proud of it.”

Mr Sacipovic, better known to his growing fan base as Ali S country singer, will take the stage at Saturday's Teebar Show and Sports rodeo and campdraft.

Ali grew up with a love of country music, and learnt to play the guitar. He spent some time performing in a band but things didn't get serious for him on the music scene until last year's Teebar rodeo and campdraft, where he performed mostly cover songs but also got a great reception with his first original, Talkin Bout Brooks n Dunn.

Since then he has co-written and released a single, spent two weeks at the Country Music Academy in Tamworth, travelled to countless places and written an album, which has just been released.

His album is titled Couldn't Do This on my Own, and Ali says the title is a tribute to his wife, Shannon.

"It's dedicated to my wife because I couldn't do it without her,” he said.

"The whole family is really supportive and believe in me.”

The couple has three young sons, aged 6, 4, and 1, who willingly travel the long distances to some of Ali's shows.

He is looking forward to returning to Teebar on Saturday, and will have copies of Couldn't Do This on my Own for sale.

He's happy to tell any country music fan that they will enjoy it.

"I'm more than happy to say to people that it's got some really good songs,” he says.

Saturday's Teebar Show and Sports Rodeo and Campdraft starts from 6am, with campdraft events from 6.30 and rodeo from 10am.

Events organiser Sharon Barrett has been run off her feet and is really looking forward to the day's full program, which also includes a variety of market stalls, displays and competitions including flowers, cookery, fruit and vegetables, photography and a wedding dress display.

There will be a ute muster with judging at 1pm - be there by 11am to nominate.

A lucky gate prize of $200 will go to one fortunate attendee.

Ms Barrett said organisers wanted to advise patrons that smoking would be banned on the grounds this year except in the designated smoking areas. It was not the organisers' choice, she said, but a requirement under new smoking laws.