Teen, 18, illegally kept carpet python as a pet for one year

Annie Perets
by

A URANGAN teenager illegally kept a carpet python as a pet for a year before it was discovered by authorities.

Sammy-Jo Pavey did not have a licence to keep the 1m long snake, a Hervey Bay courtroom heard on Thursday.

The reptile was taken away from the 18-year-old following a search warrant at a Booral property January 5.

She was fined $400 for keeping the protected animal.

Pavey also pleaded guilty to a number of drug and weapon charges at her appearance in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, for which she was fined $1000.

No convictions were recorded.

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court

