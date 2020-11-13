Teen accused of assaulting nurse makes bid for freedom

A TEENAGER accused of assaulting a nurse wept in the dock at Bowen Magistrates Court as she was denied bail.

Amber Josephine Flack pleaded guilty to three charges in court and then made a bid to be released on bail for other charges she still faced.

Flack pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs, failing to appear in court and breaching bail.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Flack was due to appear in court in Mackay in October but did not show up.

She said police then picked her up in Bowen and a subsequent search of her handbag uncovered a bag with crystal meth residue.

Sgt Myors said Flack was released on bail with a tracking device, but checks on the bracelet showed she had only been at her approved bail address in Bowen four times in the past month.

Flack told police she was now living in Airlie Beach.

Lawyer Cleo Rewald appeared for Flack, who sat crying in the dock for most of the court proceedings.

Ms Rewald said the 19-year-old woman had largely fended for herself as a teenager but was trying to make changes.

The court heard Flack did not appear in Mackay court because she thought her matters had been transferred to Proserpine and she decided to stay at an Airlie Beach address to help her stay out of trouble.

Magistrate James Morton said Flack could have sought permission from the officer-in-charge of Bowen police station to live at a different address, but did not.

She was fined $450 with no convictions recorded.

At the end of the sentencing, Flack applied for bail for other charges that were still outstanding, including robbery and serious assault on a public officer, which the court heard involved a registered nurse.

Sgt Myors opposed bail, saying there was a risk Flack would fail to appear in court again and the Airlie Beach units she wanted to live in were full of “unsavoury” people.

But Ms Rewald said Flack possibly did not fully understand the court process.

She said Flack was young and needed help, and other bail conditions could help keep her on track such as a curfew and daily reporting to police.

Mr Morton noted Flack had not complied with her bail conditions previously and concluded there was an unacceptable risk she would fail to appear in court or commit further offences.

Flack had her bail refused and was remanded in custody until her next court appearance on December 14.