AN 18-YEAR-OLD man allegedly assaulted a police officer at Wharf St, Maryborough in the early hours of February 23.

The Mungar man allegedly struck the emergency service worker to the back of the head.

He was subsequently charged and willl appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on March 12.