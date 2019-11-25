Son watches as teen allegedly kills his father outside servo

Reid Ludwig died from a stab wound to the stomach. Picture: Facebook

A teenage boy has been charged with murder after he allegedly fatally stabbed a dad-of-two in the stomach outside a Tasmanian petrol station yesterday.

Reid Ludwig, 41, was rushed to Royal Hobart Hospital just before 3pm yesterday with a stab wound to the stomach, tragically dying late last night.

His heartbroken family asked police to formally release his name.

Emergency services rushed to a Coles Express service station in Blackmans Bay, 20 minutes south of Hobart, yesterday afternoon to reports a man had been stabbed behind the building.

Mr Ludwig was returning a hire trailer to the service station when he was allegedly stabbed in the carpark.

"Police will allege that a verbal altercation occurred between Mr Ludwig and one of the youths," Detective Inspector Michael Smith told reporters.

"This led to a very minor physical confrontation, which then quickly escalated and tragically culminated in Mr Ludwig being fatally stabbed."

News.com.au understands Mr Ludwig's young son was at the service station with him when the alleged stabbing occurred.

He was trying to break up a fight between two teenage boys. Picture: Facebook

In a statement earlier today, Tasmania Police confirmed a 16-year-old boy had been charged with murder over the death.

The boy was remanded into custody and will appear in court later today.

Friends and family have paid tribute to Mr Ludwig, who often shared pictures of himself and his two young children to social media.

"RIP Reid William Ludwig, taken too soon, I only met you a few times when you came into my shop, but you were a very kind person with a good nature," Anne-Marie Cate wrote on Facebook.

"Am so sorry for the family, his kids, partner. These things should never happen in this world. It's cruel. Taken too young, may you find peace up above."

Mr Ludwig's family described the 41-year-old as a "loving partner and devoted father".

Another friend of Mr Ludwig's said he was "shocked to the core".

"Omfg Reid you were loved and respected by so many," David Rawlinson said.

"Deepest condolences and thoughts to your dad and mum and your young family especially you're (sic) kids, the worst news I ve heard in ages, I am shocked to the core."