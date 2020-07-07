Teen allegedly stabbed brother seven times over food

Corey Jai William McNeish has been granted bail on strict conditions after being accused of stabbing his brother seven times.

A TEEN accused of stabbing his brother in an argument over food has been granted strict bail to live on a rural property.

Corey Jai William McNeish, 19, from Bundamba, appeared via video-link before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged with doing acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm at Bundamba on Sunday, July 5.

During his lengthy bail application before Magistrate Andy Cridland, the court heard McNeish is alleged to have stabbed his older brother multiple times.

Prosecutor Sergeant Trent Voigt said police opposed bail, saying the offence occurred with very little provocation.

"He stabbed his brother seven times. The injuries were considerable but the victim has now left hospital," Sgt Voigt said.

"That there were not more serious injuries was a matter of good luck. The evidence is overwhelming.

"Given the low cause of provocation it shows he is an unsuitable risk."

Defence lawyer Dylan Hans argued McNeish should be granted bail and return to an acreage property near Dalby to live with a foster couple and six other children in their care.

"They are very serious allegations but in an unusual context. It is not street violence. The context is an isolated personal dispute between two brothers," Mr Hans said.

Mr Hans disagreed with police objections to bail on the grounds that McNeish may endanger the safety of others or potentially interfere with or dissuade witnesses.

Mr Hans maintained that the alleged offence was of a very personal and isolated nature.

"It was quite starkly suggested that he went over to a house after and had a smoke. And wasn't continuing any violence," Mr Hans said.

"He was not actively avoiding police after inflicting these wounds."

Mr Hans said the foster family was very willing to have him return, the mother saying that he'd previously been doing very well when living with them, even excelling in athletics.

"There is no concerns regarding the welfare of the other children to have him return," he said.

"That speaks volumes, to place trust in him in their home."

Mr Cridland said that on reading the allegations there was the suggestion that McNeish armed himself prior to the event.

He adjourned his decision to allow the court mental health care liaison nurse to meet McNeish in the watch-house.

When the bail application resumed four hours later, Mr Hans told the court that McNeish was willing to engage in any mental health service offered to him but there was no evidence of any psychiatric disorders.

Mr Cridland agreed to bail for McNeish to live at the Dalby rural property, but he must abide by a 6pm-6am curfew, not to have contact with his brother, and not visit Ipswich unless for court.

His matter was adjourned for mention on July 29.