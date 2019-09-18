Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police seized the gel blaster weapon allegedly used by the 18-year-old man.
Police seized the gel blaster weapon allegedly used by the 18-year-old man. Contributed
News

Bay teen arrested for drive-by gel shooting

Carlie Walker
by
18th Sep 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have arrested a teenager who allegedly fired gel shots at people from a moving car on Bideford St in Hervey Bay on Tuesday.

Officers received a report of the incident about 8.55am.

It will be alleged the 18-year-old, a passenger in a vehicle, fired a number of shots at people in the area.

Police found the man and spoke to him before seizing the gel blaster weapon.

The man was charged with dangerous conduct of a weapon.

He will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 10.
 

More Stories

Show More
fccourt fccrime fcpolice gel blaster hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    FIRE WARNING: Crews tackle Bidwill blaze

    FIRE WARNING: Crews tackle Bidwill blaze

    News Maryborough residents have been advised to 'stay informed' as a bushfire burns in Bidwell

    • 18th Sep 2019 3:44 PM
    Canine therapy saves PTSD sufferer

    premium_icon Canine therapy saves PTSD sufferer

    Community Angie is Greg's angel

    • 18th Sep 2019 3:43 PM
    Dedication to dragon boat community honoured

    premium_icon Dedication to dragon boat community honoured

    Sport Bay man honoured for commitment to his club.

    Court decision stops state’s shark cull on reef

    premium_icon Court decision stops state’s shark cull on reef

    Environment State Government can no longer cull sharks on Great Barrier Reef