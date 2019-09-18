Bay teen arrested for drive-by gel shooting

POLICE have arrested a teenager who allegedly fired gel shots at people from a moving car on Bideford St in Hervey Bay on Tuesday.



Officers received a report of the incident about 8.55am.



It will be alleged the 18-year-old, a passenger in a vehicle, fired a number of shots at people in the area.



Police found the man and spoke to him before seizing the gel blaster weapon.



The man was charged with dangerous conduct of a weapon.



He will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 10.

