Six people, including three youths, charged over and alleged riot at Palmerston Shopping Centre earlier this month
Crime

Teen arrested for Coles smash up

by LAUREN ROBERTS
29th Jan 2019 7:50 AM

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy has been arrested for allegedly smashing a self-serve counter at Coles in Palmerston just one week after seven people were filmed smashing and kicking in the glass doors of the same centre, police say.

Territory duty superintendent Siiri Tennosaar said the latest incident happened about 8pm at Oasis Shopping Village in Palmerston.

"He damaged a self-serve check out screen in the Coles area of the centre," Superintendent Tennosaar said.

She said the teen was arrested with the help of bystanders and changed with creating a public disturbance and damaging property.

On January 2019, a mix of seven youths and adults were filmed smashing and kicking in the glass doors at the Coles entrance of the Palmerston Shopping Centre about 8.30pm.

The offenders were captured on mobile phone footage swinging bins at the doors, driving trolleys into the glass and then tossing the trolleys through the broken doors.

Pieces of glass were thrown at several security guards and two youths were shown beating the doors with a piece of metal.

One security guard was allegedly assaulted by a female offender.

NT Police arrested six of the seven suspects, three of whom were aged 12, 13 and 17. The three youngest were released for youth diversion.

The three adults aged 18, 20 and 31 were charged with property damage, disorderly behaviour in public, assault, participating in a riot and being armed with an offensive weapon.

coles crime supermarket vandalism

