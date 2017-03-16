Teen bike thief hides in bushes before theft

A TEENAGER hid in the bushes before he allegedly stole a mountain bike from a home in Scarness.

It is alleged that the man was hiding near a property on Parkway Drive before he stole the bike police found him riding soon after.

Police have charged a 17-year-old Wooloongabba man with the alleged stealing incident that happened on March 15.

It is alleged the teenager rode off in the direction of Denmans Camp Rd, Torquay.

He was charged with stealing, trespassing and obstructing police.

The teenager is expected to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on April 20.

FRASER COAST'S TOP STORIES