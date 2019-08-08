Teen boy forced to fight for his life in dog attack

SORE AND SORRY: Jeremy Harvey, 13, was viciously attacked by two pit bulls at Proston on Saturday night.

A TEEN boy has been traumatised and left with wounds and suffering night terrors after being attacked by two savage pit bulls.

It was a pleasant Saturday night with family and friends, but it quickly turned into a fight for life for teenager Jeremy Harvey.

The 13-year-old was walking his sister-in-law home in Proston at 7.30pm and was only 400m from his front door when two dogs launched themselves over a "three-and-a-half foot fence" and attacked him.

"We were walking past someone's place and these two pit bull dogs jumped the fence and started attacking me," Jeremy said.

"They ripped my right leg to pieces and took me down to the ground and tried to drag me under the car."

As he struggled to free himself from the dogs' vicious grip, Jeremy's sister-in-law risked her own safety and kicked the female dog out of the way before running to get his dad, Brad.

"The female then came back and grabbed my right hand and dragged me to the ground and the male dog then came at my face, but I put my left hand up to stop him," Jeremy said.

"It ripped my hand, but then the dog's jaw came loose and I was able to run away.

"The owners never came out." But Jeremy was screaming.

His dad said he was lucky the attack hadn't lasted any longer than the three minutes it did.

The teenager was rushed to Kingaroy Hospital for treatment before being transferred to Toowoomba on Sunday morning for a two-hour surgery.

Jeremy now has 35 stitches and more than 10 puncture wounds on his right leg and three punctures on his left hand.

"Last night (Wednesday) Jeremy flew out of bed after having nightmares of the attack. He was yelling and screaming all through the house," Brad said.

"We think he will need two to three weeks to fully recover."

The Harvey family believes the vicious dogs should be put down.

"The council said they are still investigating the incident, but I think the dogs should have already been put down," Brad said.

South Burnett Regional Council has been contacted for comment.

According to the South Burnett Regional Council website, the council can declare a dog to be dangerous or menacing where:

it has attacked or acted in a way that has caused fear to person or other animal; or

it has been declared dangerous or menacing by another local government.

"There are laws to reduce the risk of dog attacks, and should your dog attack or cause fear to a person or other animal it may be declared dangerous or menacing," according to the council website.

"Once a dog has attacked or caused fear council may declare the animal as a dangerous or menacing dog and the owner will have to comply with the special conditions listed in the legislation."

When a dog has been declared dangerous or menacing the owners must: