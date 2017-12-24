Teen brings Christmas cheer to residents

KIND HEARTED: Tyson Warfield, 13, with TriCare Point Vernon resident Muriel Fielding when he visited for Christmas lunch.

KIND HEARTED: Tyson Warfield, 13, with TriCare Point Vernon resident Muriel Fielding when he visited for Christmas lunch. Valerie Horton

MOST 13-year-old's spend their spare time playing video games or playing outside.

Tyson Warfield is different.

Not only does he play video games and play outside, the Hervey Bay teen loves spending his free time bringing smiles to the faces of elderly residents at TriCare in Point Vernon.

"The fact most of them don't have many family or friends who come and visit them makes me want to see them," he said.

"I chose to visit (TriCare) because my grandma's friend used to come here but he's passed away now."

To bring some Christmas cheer to residents, Tyson dressed in a Santa suit complete with a pillow down his shirt while he helped staff with activities.

It's not the first time he's done it either.

"Last year I walked around and handed out home made cards and candy canes," he said.

"They loved it so I keep doing it."

As well as making the residents happy, the kind deed made him feel great too.

"Other kids should definitely do it because it feels great and it's nice to bring a smile to their faces especially at Christmas," he said.