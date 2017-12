A TEENAGER has been taken to hospital after receiving burns to nearly 18 per cent of her body.

Emergency services were called to a Urangan home about 1.40pm Wednesday following reports the girl scalded herself with hot water.

An Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the girl received burns to her chest and upper legs.

She was transported in a stable condition to Hervey Bay Hospital.