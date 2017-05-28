Teen caught after stealing Rock Off register

WHEN a hooded teenager, stopped by police in the small hours, claimed he was wearing leather gloves because he was "cold", officers knew something wasn't right.

As it turned out, Luke Prosser-Wells had just broken into Hervey Bay skate shop Rock-Off and fled with the day's takings.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard Prosser-Wells, who had swapped his burglar get-up for a crisp suit and tie, initially claimed his parents had given him the cash.

Police Prosecutor Donna Sperling said officers went to Prosser-Wells' home and spoke with his parents who denied giving their son any money.

Sen Const Sperling said Prosser-Wells then tried telling officers he got the money from friends but he later admitted to climbing through the shop window, taking the money and dumping the cash register drawer in a nearby park.

Defence lawyer Lesley Powell said her client's case was a "classic example of common sense absent from youth".

She said her client's actions were "quite inexplicable" as he had no history of similar behaviour and was "unable to say why he would do it".

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said he was pleased to see Prosser-Wells was "one of the few people who dresses appropriately for court".

He accepted the teen's initial lies to police were a "panic reaction".

But Mr Guttridge said he believed Prosser-Wells would "benefit from a period of supervision" and ordered he serve nine months probation.

No conviction was recorded.

Prosser-Wells will have to pay back the stolen money.