Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
24 Dec 2004 - Coochiemudlo Island Mail service. Denise Foley-Burns an Australia Post parcel delivery contractor. PicMark/Cranitch profile post-box mailbox logo logos
24 Dec 2004 - Coochiemudlo Island Mail service. Denise Foley-Burns an Australia Post parcel delivery contractor. PicMark/Cranitch profile post-box mailbox logo logos
Crime

Teen charged over bizarre parcel discovery

by Talisa Eley
31st Oct 2019 3:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PARCEL imported from the UK attracted major police attention this month, prompting officers to pounce on a teenager at a post office this week.

The 18-year-old man is now facing charges over an alleged international drug operation based in Tweed Heads.

The man was arrested by police at Australia Post in the Tweed Mall on Wharf St yesterday following a lengthy investigation into drug importation.

Police will allege the man is linked to a package allegedly containing 124g of MDMA which was intercepted en route from the UK earlier this month.

A police search of a Semillon Court home in Tweed Heads South yesterday uncovered drug paraphernalia and electronic storage for Bitcoin currency.

The man has since been charged with one count of possess marketable quantity unlawful import border control drug and deal with the property proceeds of crime less than $100,000.

He faced Tweed Heads Local Court today and was granted conditional bail to appear again on November 11.

More Stories

crime drug deal drug smuggling parcel post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A month of Paradise lost: photos show rapid decline of water

        premium_icon A month of Paradise lost: photos show rapid decline of water

        News THESE are the day-by-day photographs of Paradise Dam from the same vantage point, showing the effects of the government’s policy.

        Homeowner's shock moments after alleged woodchipper murder

        premium_icon Homeowner's shock moments after alleged woodchipper murder

        Crime 'I could see in his eyes, of what had taken place'

        Stakes are too high to ignore press freedom red flags

        Stakes are too high to ignore press freedom red flags

        Opinion Former ACCC chair Allan Fels writes about Australia's right to know.

        OUR SAY: We need to do better on our island

        premium_icon OUR SAY: We need to do better on our island

        Opinion It cannot be good for the animal to be consuming plastic