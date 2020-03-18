Menu
Subscribe
Teen charged over highway double fatal

by Isabella Magee
18th Mar 2020 8:47 AM
A 17-YEAR-OLD boy has been charged over the deaths of two people following a head-on collision on the Bruce Highway in north Queensland late last year.

Lauren Quabba, 16, and Evan Fielder, 19, were killed when the car they were travelling in and another vehicle collided on the Bruce Highway about 7.30pm on October 27.

The pair had been a couple for about three weeks before their death.

Lauren was a student at Babinda P-12 State School while Evan was a semi-professional tennis player and coach with his family's Baseline Tennis Coaching Academy.

Lauren Quabba
The young pair were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

A 17-year-old boy from Gulliver, who was the driving the other vehicle, was flown to Cairns hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators allege dangerous drugs and ammunition were found in his car.

Flowers at the scene of the young couple’s death north of Babinda. Picture: Joshua Davies
Flowers at the scene of the young couple’s death north of Babinda. Picture: Joshua Davies

The boy has been charged with multiple offences including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and possessing dangerous drugs.

He is set to appear in the Townsville Children's Court.

Evan Fielder.
